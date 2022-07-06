 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
APP

Bilawal, Blinken reaffirm further strengthening of bilateral ties

By
APP

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken

  • During call, two sides agreed to look forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits between dignitaries of two states.
  • Bilawal stressed two states must increase people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.
  • Bilawal, Blinken also discuss need for continuous engagement with interim, Taliban-led govt in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Islamabad and Washington by expanding engagements in different sectors.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the foreign minister, while referring to 75 years of Pakistan-US relationship, stressed that the two sides must increase people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

Related items

Acording to the ministry of foreign affairs, during the phone call, the two sides also agreed to look forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits between the dignitaries of the two states.

FM Bilawal also requested his American counterpart to ease the issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals. 

Per the ministry, the two sides also stressed solidifying trade and commercial ties and reaffirmed mutual cooperation in the energy, health, security, and economic development sectors. 

Bilawal and Blinken also discussed the need for continuous engagement with the interim, Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to deal with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the South Central-Asian country. 

More From Pakistan:

By-poll in PP-170 Lahore: Angry PML-N voters could benefit PTI

By-poll in PP-170 Lahore: Angry PML-N voters could benefit PTI

No matter what Sharifs do, we will win elections: Imran Khan challenges PML-N

No matter what Sharifs do, we will win elections: Imran Khan challenges PML-N
ECP notifies PTI candidates five reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

ECP notifies PTI candidates five reserved seats in Punjab Assembly
PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI ready for 'grand dialogue' if election date announced: Fawad Chaudhry
Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman

Noor Alam Khan accuses former NAB chief Javed Iqbal of harassing a woman
By-poll in PP-7 Rawalpindi: Ex-spymaster joins PTI’s campaign trail

By-poll in PP-7 Rawalpindi: Ex-spymaster joins PTI’s campaign trail
By-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura: Don’t ignore the new voters

By-poll in PP-140 Sheikhupura: Don’t ignore the new voters
Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights

Pakistan climbing season reaches new heights
Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight

Saudi govt allows Hajj pilgrims to board on flight till Thursday midnight
Saad Rafique announces 30% reduction in railway fares on Eid ul Adha

Saad Rafique announces 30% reduction in railway fares on Eid ul Adha
Amnesty International 'alarmed' over journalist Imran Riaz's arrest

Amnesty International 'alarmed' over journalist Imran Riaz's arrest

Talks with TTP in ‘pre-dialogue’ stage: interior minister

Talks with TTP in ‘pre-dialogue’ stage: interior minister

Latest

view all