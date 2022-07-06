Bilawal, Blinken reaffirm further strengthening of bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L) and United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken

During call, two sides agreed to look forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits between dignitaries of two states.

Bilawal stressed two states must increase people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

Bilawal, Blinken also discuss need for continuous engagement with interim, Taliban-led govt in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Islamabad and Washington by expanding engagements in different sectors.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the foreign minister, while referring to 75 years of Pakistan-US relationship, stressed that the two sides must increase people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

Acording to the ministry of foreign affairs, during the phone call, the two sides also agreed to look forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits between the dignitaries of the two states.



FM Bilawal also requested his American counterpart to ease the issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals.

Per the ministry, the two sides also stressed solidifying trade and commercial ties and reaffirmed mutual cooperation in the energy, health, security, and economic development sectors.

Bilawal and Blinken also discussed the need for continuous engagement with the interim, Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to deal with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the South Central-Asian country.