 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William asked to 'pick up the phone', show 'leadership' with Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Prince William asked to pick up the phone, show leadership with Harry
Prince William asked to 'pick up the phone', show 'leadership' with Harry 

Prince William must rekindle relationship with Prince Harry if he wants monarchy to survive, says expert.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, has to exude leadership by being sorting out rift with his younger sibling.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the Daily Beast last month: “If William wants to be a future king, a great leader giving inspiring addresses about the environment to two billion people, then the public are within their rights to expect him to be able to sort out a frankly pretty minor dispute with his brother. He has to start showing some leadership here.

“Eventually, William will have to pick up the phone. Harry doesn’t have to; he can just be a polo player with a gorgeous wife.”

He added: “The onus is on William. If he really does believe he is the chap chosen by god to be king, then he should be capable of sorting out this row with his brother.

“William has got a lot more to lose than Harry. The monarchy could be lost on his watch. That’s Harry’s ace in the hole," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles staff 'sorry' for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect

Prince Charles staff 'sorry' for future King over Boris Johnson disrespect
Meghan Markle has made royals ditch 'never complain, never explain' rule

Meghan Markle has made royals ditch 'never complain, never explain' rule
Netflix confirms 'Stranger Things' spinoff and play

Netflix confirms 'Stranger Things' spinoff and play
Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Johnny Depp will ignore Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday?

Johnny Depp will ignore Camille Vasquez on her 38th birthday?
Kate Middleton and Prince William share rare PDA moment

Kate Middleton and Prince William share rare PDA moment

Boris Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth amid political crisis

Boris Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth amid political crisis

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Jury finds suspect guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Travis Barker back on feet week after Kourtney wheeled him to hospital

Travis Barker back on feet week after Kourtney wheeled him to hospital
Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash

Michael Rubin’s girlfriend Camille Fishel hospitalised after face-planting at star-studded July 4th bash
Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch

Kylie Jenner proves to be a doting wife: watch
Travis Scott halts New York show over safety following Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott halts New York show over safety following Astroworld disaster

Latest

view all