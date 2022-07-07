Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer acquires protective bail to avoid arrest

Zaheer Ahmed (L) and Dua Zahra (R). — Facebook

Zaheer approaches LHC in preventive measure to avoid arrest.

Maintains that he fears he will get arrested over allegations of kidnapping.

Aims to acquire interim bail from trial court in Sindh as well.

Dua Zahra's husband and prime accused in the case, Zaheer Ahmed, has acquired protective bail from the Lahore High Court to avoid being arrested as the girl's father incessantly pursues the alleged child marriage and kidnapping case in Sindh's courts.

Mehdi Kazmi has moved the Sindh High Court to take action against Zaheer over the alleged child marriage and rape of his daughter, while his counsel questions police's inability to arrest Zaheer when the couple was brought to Karachi for the first time after recovery.

In a preventive measure, Zaheer approached the LHC through a plea, where he maintained that he has married [nikkah] Zahra but he fears that he will get arrested as he is being accused of kidnapping the girl.



During the hearing, Justice Neelum Aliya inquired about the date of the FIR against Zaheer. Responding to the query, the petitioner's counsel informed that the FIR was registered on April 16.

At this, the judge asked what they had been doing till now and what made them realise that the police wants to arrest Zaheer.

Zaheer's counsel said that the investigation officer (IO) had told a local court in Sindh that they are re-investigating a case. He requested the court to accept the plea for protective bail so that the accused can acquire an interim bail from the trial court.

At this, the LHC granted Zaheer protective bail, barring the authorities from arresting him.