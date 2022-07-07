 
Prince William 'psychology' changed after Princess Diana explosive interview: Report

Prince William 'psychology' changed after Princess Diana explosive interview: Report

Prince William deeply values the privacy of his family, says royal expert.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is private about his life outside public duties, became 'controlling' after the very transparent life of his mother Diana.

Speaking to ITV documentary Katie Nicholl revealed that William "guards the privacy of his family more highly than anything else in his life".

Ms Nicholl noted that "it doesn't take a psychologist to work out why", adding, "you only need to look at this own background".

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge remains angry over his mother's explosive tell-all with Martin Bashir, where she was manipulated to pass scandalous statements.

A source told The Daily Mail: “His anger was palpable, but he went away and did his research and placed the issues in their true historical context.”

“While he is still furious about the way in which his mother was duped, he is not going to hold our national broadcaster to account for something that happened a quarter of a century ago,” the insider added.

