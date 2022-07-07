PMD forecasts more rains for Karachi

Commuters push their motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. — AFP

PMD says weather to remain cloudy in Karachi today.

Light to heavy monsoon rains expected, Met Office says.

Rainwater accumulates in low-lying areas of Karachi.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains for the port city today (Thursday) as intermittent downpour continues across the country — with monsoon rains claiming over 75 lives.

Commuters and pedestrians continued to face hurdles as the downpour in the city continued for the third day, with rainwater accumulating in low-lying areas.

The weather will remain cloudy today, while light to heavy monsoon rains are expected in the port city, the meteorological department said in a statement.



“Strong moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts,” the meteorological department said.

Under the influence of the weather system, heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat and other areas of Balochistan, it added.

“More rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan,” it added.