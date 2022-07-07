Khloe Kardashian faces backlash over resurfaced 2003 photo

Khloe Kardashian is being bashed over a resurfaced photo taken in 2003 in which she is dressed as a pimp holding leashes connected to necks of 4 women.

The image was shared on Reddit subpage r/KUWTKsnark earlier this week with caption, “Let's never forget *this* happened.”

In the picture taken at Avalon Nightclub in Hollywood, a then 19-year-old Khloe could be seen wearing a baggy light blue suit paired with white tank top along with gold chains and a white hat.

The other women in picture, who are identified as actor Meagan Good, her sister La’Myia Good and twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq, as per The Independent, are dressed in white corsets.

One user commented under the controversial photo, “Does anyone legit know why she did this? I can’t handle it,” while another added: “Seriously every time I see this pic I’m like, who thought this was a good idea?!!! Just whyyyy.”

“I didn’t even see that at first. I just thought it was a bad photo of her because she looks so different. She had black women on leashes?” a comment read.



“The reality that five women collectively thought this was a good idea, not one of them said maybe we should rethink this,” one user wrote to which another person responded, “This is the part I [don't] get.”



“Asking to walk [your] friend like a dog is one thing, but then four [people] being ok with being walked like a dog??? how??” the comment added.

One of the ladies in the photo, Good, had reacted to the image back in 2009 when she wrote on Instagram, “That one time on Halloween when you were young and dumb…and clearly didn’t think 15 years ahead lol smh.”

“Welp, mistakes were made,” the actor added.



