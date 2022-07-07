 
Thursday Jul 07 2022
Harry, Meghan may have people 'turn against them' after second Oprah interview

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

Brexit politician Nigel Farage is of the view that the idea of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doing a second tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey could backfire.

During his appearance on Paul Murray Live, Farage weighed in on the rumours that the couple is planning a second bombshell interview.

“If it is [true], I tell you what, it won’t succeed,” he said. “If they do this again, they will look vindictive, money-grubbing. Those people who to date have given them the benefit of the doubt will start to turn against them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s first interview with a renowned host aired in March 2021 shedding light on the Sussexes’ experience under the monarchy.

They also claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family made racist comments about the skin colour of their child, The National reported.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the Queen said in a statement.

