 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits to ‘tensions’ with Queen’s secretary amid legal battle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry has admitted that he has had ‘significant tensions’ with the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, with his legal team telling court that the tensions may have influenced a security decision against Harry.

According to Express UK, Prince Harry’s legal team was due to appear in court on July 7 to know whether his lawsuit against the UK Government over a security row can go ahead; the Duke lodged the complaint against the Home Office after being denied personal protective security while in the UK.

The decision to strip Harry’s state security in the UK came from the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), and now the Duke is seeking to challenge the decision based on ‘procedural unfairness’, saying that he wasn’t able to make ‘informed representations’.

As per Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima, the Duke was unaware that the Royal Household was involved in the decision making of Ravec and now thinks that his sour relations with the Queen’s secretary, Sir Young, could’ve influenced the committee’s decision.

Earlier, Fatima told the court that the UK ‘is and always will be’ Prince Harry’s home, and a legal statement also mentioned that Harry wants his children, Archie and Lilibet, to ‘know his home country’.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off and stage play: Details

Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off and stage play: Details
Prince Harry claims Royals involved in taking away his security: Court hears

Prince Harry claims Royals involved in taking away his security: Court hears
James Caan, The Godfather star, dies at 82

James Caan, The Godfather star, dies at 82
Amber Heard 'excited' about her new multi-million dollar deal after losing case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard 'excited' about her new multi-million dollar deal after losing case against Johnny Depp
Kim Kardashian accepts her imperfections, says 'striving' to be perfect

Kim Kardashian accepts her imperfections, says 'striving' to be perfect
Amber Heard ‘scared to be a woman’ speech video goes viral after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard ‘scared to be a woman’ speech video goes viral after Johnny Depp trial
Victoria Beckham to reunite with ‘Spice Girls’ to perform at Geri Horner 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham to reunite with ‘Spice Girls’ to perform at Geri Horner 50th birthday
Kate Middleton hailed as a ‘down-to-earth’ mom to George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton hailed as a ‘down-to-earth’ mom to George, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton forms ‘new fab four’ with Camilla, Charles, William after Megxit

Kate Middleton forms ‘new fab four’ with Camilla, Charles, William after Megxit
Johnny Depp donates $8 million to children’s hospital foundation

Johnny Depp donates $8 million to children’s hospital foundation
Prince Andrew refuses to stop wearing Grenadier Guard kit: 'Inappropriate!'

Prince Andrew refuses to stop wearing Grenadier Guard kit: 'Inappropriate!'
Harry, Meghan may have people 'turn against them' after second Oprah interview

Harry, Meghan may have people 'turn against them' after second Oprah interview

Latest

view all