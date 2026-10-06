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Julien Baker contributes to Emily Dickinson's book amid Boygenius hiatus

Julien Baker excites fans for new project ahead of new album release

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Published October 06, 2026

Julien Baker contributes to Emily Dickinsons book amid Boygenius hiatus
Julien Baker contributes to Emily Dickinson's book amid Boygenius hiatus

Julien Baker's fans are already excited as she has been teasing her new record in works, and now they get to experience her art in a new form as she has contributed to an Emily Dickinson collection.

The 31-year-old indie rockstar has written a foreword for the upcoming edition of Dickinson's collection of letters, Open Me Carefully.

The book will be published in January 2027.

Boygenius fans quickly spread the news all across social media as the band is currently on a hiatus, while the members - Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Baker focus on their solo projects. 

READ MORE: Julien Baker teases solo music comeback amid Boygenius hiatus

Flocking to social media, a fan wrote, "oh my god they did this for me."

Another added, "Oh, Open Me Carefully is beautiful! I have an older edition, strongly recommended."

While a third chimed in, "IM CRASHING OUT I BOUGHT THIS BOOK ALREADY BUT A DIFFERENT VERSION NOOOO," and "this is so on brand omg," wrote another.

READ MORE: Julien Baker surprises fans with unreleased songs during live pop-up

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