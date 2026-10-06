Taylor Swift rejects last-ditch closure call from THIS ex

Joe Alwyn reportedly wanted one last conversation with Taylor Swift before she completely closed the door on their six-year relationship.

According to Radar Online, the British actor hoped to meet Swift and “resolve some lingering issues” before her romance with Travis Kelce became even more serious.

The pair split in April 2023 after roughly six years together, having kept much of their relationship away from the spotlight.

Alwyn rarely discussed Swift publicly, while speculation about a possible engagement followed them throughout their time together.

Then came Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs star made his interest in Swift known in 2023, and their relationship quickly went from friendship-bracelet lore to one of pop culture’s biggest romances.

They announced their engagement in August 2025 before eventually tying the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

But before that happily-ever-after, Alwyn allegedly wanted to “clear the air.”

“Joe wants to resolve some lingering issues and finally shut the door on the past,” the source claimed. “He just wants to get a better understanding of why it didn't work out between them.”

Swift, however, reportedly wasn't interested in reopening that chapter.

“She expressed her feelings in her album and got a lot out of her system, and she just thinks it's better to keep distance from exes,” another source said.

“Taylor's happy with Travis, and a lot of her friends think it would be too painful to see Joe again.”

In other words, Alwyn may have wanted one final conversation — but Swift apparently preferred to let the music have the last word.