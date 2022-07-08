 
entertainment
Friday Jul 08 2022
By
Reuters

Bob Dylan’s unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 mn at auction

By
Reuters

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Bob Dylan’s unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 mn at auction
Bob Dylan’s unique 2021 disk sells for $1.77 mn at auction

LONDON: The only copy of a disk of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In The Wind" that the singer-songwriter recorded in 2021 sold for $1.77 million at auction on Thursday, above its price estimate.

The disk, in the new Ionic Original audio format, was Dylan's first studio recording of the folk classic since 1962, said Christie's which conducted the sale in London.

Stored in a wooden cabinet, the disk features etched signatures of the Grammy Award and Nobel Prize winner, musician and producer Joseph Henry 'T Bone' Burnett III, and mastering engineer Jeff Powell.

Dylan reportedly wrote the song in just 10 minutes in a Greenwich Village café in New York City in 1962, Christie's said.

The hammer price of 1.2 million pounds ($1.44 million) exceeded the estimate of 600,000 pounds to 1 million pounds. Fees brought the final price to 1.482 million pounds.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle bullying probe 'affected whole country': 'We MUST see results'

Meghan Markle bullying probe 'affected whole country': 'We MUST see results'
William, Kate leaving Cambridge titles as Queen 'passes torch'

William, Kate leaving Cambridge titles as Queen 'passes torch'
Kate Middleton 'nailing social media' as world sets eyes on Meghan show

Kate Middleton 'nailing social media' as world sets eyes on Meghan show
Elon Musk gets hailed by Nick Cannon, father of 7, over fresh set of twins

Elon Musk gets hailed by Nick Cannon, father of 7, over fresh set of twins
Bevin Prince husband dies after being struck by lightning

Bevin Prince husband dies after being struck by lightning
Harry and Meghan accused of leaking son's picture to steal limelight from Kate and William

Harry and Meghan accused of leaking son's picture to steal limelight from Kate and William

Johnny Depp chooses to keep relationship with Camille Vasquez professional

Johnny Depp chooses to keep relationship with Camille Vasquez professional

Screenshot of Doja Cat's message to Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn goes viral

Screenshot of Doja Cat's message to Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn goes viral

Jennifer Aniston says staff member on her show suddenly died

Jennifer Aniston says staff member on her show suddenly died

Khaby Lame to collaborate with his 'uncle' Snoop Dogg?

Khaby Lame to collaborate with his 'uncle' Snoop Dogg?
Piers Morgan reacts to death of Godfather actor James Caan

Piers Morgan reacts to death of Godfather actor James Caan
Sacha Baron Cohen beats ex-judge Roy Moore's defamation appeal

Sacha Baron Cohen beats ex-judge Roy Moore's defamation appeal

Latest

view all