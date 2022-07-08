 
Friday Jul 08 2022
Who is Shivon Zilis? Mother of Elon Musk's twins

Friday Jul 08, 2022

Who is Shivon Zilis? Mother of Elon Musk’s twins

Billionaire Elon Musk has confirmed that he has welcomed twins with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Elon Musk said Thursday that he was helping combat falling birth rates after it was reported that he had twins last year.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," tweeted the billionaire tech entrepreneur, who has fathered 10 children.

"A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk added.

He posted another tweet that read: "I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!"

The comments came a day after online outlet Insider reported that Musk had welcomed twins.

In total, the chief of Tesla and SpaceX has fathered 10 children, one of whom died shortly after birth.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

The 36-year-old Canadian, Shivon Zilis is currently an executive at Neuralink, Musk´s brain-implant maker.

She is the director of operations and special projects.

According to the Insider, Zilis has also worked at other Musk companies including OpenAI and electric car manufacturer Tesla.

Another report by BREITBART says, Zilis first met Musk when working with an AI nonprofit that Musk cofounded in 2015, OpenAI.

She moved to Tesla in 2017 where she was a project director, using her AI expertise to assist the Autopilot and chip-design teams.

The report further claims, previously, Zilis worked as project director in the CEO’s office, and has since been noted as a possible choice for the Billionaire to have placed at the helm of Twitter if his purchase of the social media platform goes ahead.

Also interesting, Elon Musk follows Shivon Zilis on Twitter.

