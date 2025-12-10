Victoria Beckham’s silk midi turns heads as family strain eases

Victoria Beckham made a refined style statement in New York during a Christmas event for her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand, attended by David and Romeo Beckham.

She opted for a white-and-navy floral silk midi dress from her own label — a look that stood out for its subtlety rather than seasonal extravagance.

The dress featured short sleeves, a round neckline, and a sharp leg slit, with her brand describing it as a polished, professional cut with “office-to-party” versatility.

Beckham paired the piece with burgundy mules and soft, loose waves, reinforcing the understated, confident approach she has spoken about before. In a 2024 interview, she said she favours “quite a simple but strong silhouette,” noting that she prefers timeless structure over overly festive touches.

Her navy silk dress continued that philosophy — clean lines, fluid fabric, and quiet precision. For years, Beckham has regularly worn her own designs for holiday dinners and events, including a 2024 outing where she chose an asymmetric draped midi in a rich “regal fig” shade.

While Beckham’s fashion moment drew attention, her family life remains a point of public curiosity. New signals suggest a tentative easing of the long-running rift with her son Brooklyn Beckham.

According to those close to the family, David and Victoria have been quietly reaching out as the holidays approach, though Nicola Peltz reportedly remains distanced from the process.

Tension has lingered since Brooklyn and Peltz’s 2022 wedding, where Nicola declined a gown Victoria had proposed — a moment that insiders say hurt the designer and set the tone for later strain.

The divide became more visible in August 2025 when the Beckhams skipped Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow-renewal ceremony.

During that event, Brooklyn spoke emotionally about his devotion to Nicola, emphasizing his gratitude to her family.