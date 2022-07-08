WATCH: Why did Super Highway flood during the rain?

Why did the Karachi Super Highway to Hyderabad submerge in the rain? Geo News did some digging.



During yesterday's (Thursday) rains, the waterway leading to Mehran nullah along Jinnah Avenue was blocked. A builder is said to have blocked the drain. Water accumulated on the highway after the parking floor in front of the builder's booking office nearly blocked the nullah.

Citizens flocking to the cattle market and Hyderabad suffered for hours as a result of the Super Highway flooding.

Residents of Saadi Town, on the other hand, experienced difficulties as a result of water intrusion in the residential society. However, after several hours of work, traffic on both tracks of the superhighway was restored.