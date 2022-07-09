 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Yasir Hussain reveals his favourite party

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Pakistan's popular actor, writer, and entertainer Yasir Hussain - YasirHussain/Instagram 

In an interview with Sohail Warraich on Geo News show "Aik Din Geo Ke Sath", popular actor, writer, and entertainer Yasir Hussain revealed which party he supports.

The host asked Hussain about his political leanings, to which he replied, "I like dance party".

The star actor also expressed interest in playing the roles of famous social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi, poet Jaun Elia, and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Hussain began his career in theatre dramas and rose to prominence for his performances and TV screenplays. He is best known for his comic roles. On Hum TV, he hosted "After Moon Show". He is also well-known for his performance as the antagonist in the 2018 social drama "Baandi".

