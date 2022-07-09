 
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Meghan Markle 'exit' has made Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla 'girl gang'

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Meghan Markle exit has made Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla girl gang
Meghan Markle 'exit' has made Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla 'girl gang'

Meghan Markle's exit from the Firm has made Camilla Parker closer to Kate Middleton.

Both the future Queen, are a powerhouse for the monarchy with their 'remarkably similar upbringings'.

Expert Natalie Oliveri writes in 9Honey: “There's a new powerhouse duo in the British royal family, a 'girl gang' of two forged by their unique future titles and remarkably similar upbringings.

“Camilla and Kate's warm friendship was thrust into the spotlight this week when it was revealed the Duchess of Cambridge had photographed her stepmother-in-law for a magazine cover – at the Duchess of Cornwall's request.

“The two women will one day hold the title of Queen Consort of England thanks to their marriage to future kings, and while that's (hopefully) still a while off, their paths are on the same trajectory.

“Camilla's relationship with Kate has gone from strength to strength in the past decade.

“And it's only grown stronger since the dramatic exit of Prince Harry and Meghan two years ago.

“It certainly helps that Camilla, 74, and Kate, 40, have similar interests and goals.

“And both appear to be naturally warm and good humoured and, crucially for two women not born into royalty, down to earth.

“Both are country girls at heart and had relatively normal, although privileged, upbringings.

“Their bond was clearly on show when Kate photographed Camilla for the July edition of Country Life, which the Duchess of Cornwall has guest edited.” 

