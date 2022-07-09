 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 09 2022
Brooklyn Beckham’s dreamy honeymoon with Nicola Peltz crashed by in-laws

File Footage 

Brooklyn Beckham’s honeymoon with ladylove Nicola Peltz was gatecrashed by his in-laws as the actor’s brother Will Peltz shared snaps of the family.

The Holidate star’s parents, Nelson Peltz and Claudia Peltz, along with brother Will and his girlfriend joined the honeymooners in Portofino as per Daily Mail.

Will Peltz with his girlfriend at Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckhams honeymoon location (Picture Credits: Daily Mail)
Will Peltz with his girlfriend at Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham's honeymoon location (Picture Credits: Daily Mail)

Nicola’s brother also dropped a picture of his parents enjoying the lavish yacht trip as Nelson planted a sweet kiss on his wife’s shoulder.

He also shared a snap of his sister relaxing beside her hubby along with some friends and family members.

Nicola and Brooklyn were captured several times engaging in PDA while they celebrate their union on the romantic getaway.

David and Victoria Beckham’s son and the billionaire heiress tied the knot in a lavish star-studded ceremony on April 9th 2022.


