 
sports
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Reuters

Elena Rybakina powers past Ons Jabeur to Wimbledon title

By
Reuters

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Kazakhstans Elena Rybakina poses with the trophy after winning the womens singles final against Tunisias Ons Jabeur.  — Reuters
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina poses with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.  — Reuters 

LONDON: Elena Rybakina produced a sensational display of power tennis to beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 and become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Jabeur, bidding to become the first African woman and first Arab to win a Grand Slam singles title, settled quickly to take the opening set in blazing sunshine.

But the 23-year-old Rybakina began to find her mark with her powerful serve and groundstrokes and seized control.

She looked nervous serving at 5-2 in the decider but stayed composed to claim the title, barely celebrating as Jabeur fired wide on match point.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year's Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia four years ago.

More From Sports:

Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'

Shoaib Akhtar stones shaitan at '100mph'
What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?

What is most challenging thing for Sania Mirza?
Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo

Pakistan cricket team cancels practice after Sri Lanka police impose curfew in Colombo
PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains

PSB chief asks for prayers after NCC sinks due to Karachi rains
Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen

Video: Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat tied outside home stolen
PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider

PCB provides financial assistance to ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider
KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi snipes at BCCI

KPL will happen this year, Shahid Afridi snipes at BCCI
Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19

Pak vs SL: Pakistan squad member contracts COVID-19
‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon

‘I will miss you,’ Sania Mirza says in au revoir to Wimbledon
Romanian tennis player forced to change bra before Wimbledon match

Romanian tennis player forced to change bra before Wimbledon match
Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month

Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash in Asia Cup 2022 next month
SL vs Aus: Big blow for Sri Lanka as three players get COVID-19 ahead of second Test

SL vs Aus: Big blow for Sri Lanka as three players get COVID-19 ahead of second Test

Latest

view all