Oprah Winfrey pens a heartfelt tribute to her late father: 'peace still abides’

Oprah Winfrey remembered her late father in a heart-touching post on social media.



The TV host’s father Vernon - a barber and businessman in Nashville - died on Friday after battling cancer at the age of 88.

Amid this, media mogul Oprah, 68, posted a tribute to her father on Saturday.

"Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022," Oprah wrote in the caption. "Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with a song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak," Oprah wrote, alongside a video of the moment.

She continued, "Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing."



"That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts ," she ended the caption.

On Monday, Oprah celebrated the 4th of July by throwing her father a special surprise party.



