Lee Andrews showers love on Harvey Price, says 'your wife's children are yours'

Katie Price's son Harvey Price and her new husband Lee Andrews continue to shower each other with love as their relationship grows.

The former glamour model, 47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Dubai businessman Lee in January, just 10 days of meeting him.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

While the family is reportedly stunned by the marriage, Lee has continued to shower his affection for Harvey, who has not even met him yet. Now, Lee has hinted at an apparent bond in a new social media post on Sunday.

Katie Price's new official Instagram account

In a new Instagram Story, Lee shared a picture Harvey had drawn, showing two green frogs beneath a night sky with a love heart in the background.

One frog is called 'Queen Mummy Bullfrog' with the other named 'Daddy Lee Bullfrog'.

He captioned the snap: 'Harvey's beautiful picture for me and his mummy.'

'Aww Daddy Lee x cute. If you love your wife you love there children.'

The businessman accompanied the story with the audio of Sister Sledge's hit song We Are Family.

It comes after Lee appeared to get Harvey's name tattooed on his hand.

He appeared to show off his new tattoo which is placed on the side of his left hand. In a picture obtained by The Sun, Harvey's name can be seen alongside an image of a frog, which is 23-yer-old's favourite animal.

Meanwhile, Lee has revealed that he is finally heading back to UK after being stuck in Dubai during this massive chaotic situation there.