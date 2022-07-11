 
Nick Kyrgios criticised for swearing 'in front of Prince George'

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title beating Nick Kyrgios.

The BBC were made to apologise after Nick Kyrgios' X-rated rant during his Wimbledon final with Novak Djokovic.

After asking the umpire to remove a fan in the front row that the Aussie claimed had been talking to him during the match, Kyrgios became frustrated in the second set and his misbehaviour forced the broadcaster to apologise to the viewers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George was also witnessing the match along with his parents.

Royal fans and experts have expressed anger over the Australian player's swearing.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Commentator at Wimbledon described Nick Kyrgios unpleasant characteristics then added that despite that we all love him. Really? Insulting umpire, swearing in front of Prince George, shouting at all sorts of people. You must be joking."

