 
entertainment
Monday Jul 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 11, 2022

Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move
Kate Middleton parents planning for a big move

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton parents Michael Middleton and Carole are reportedly preparing for a big move.

A report by Marie Claire, quoting the Daily Mail, says Kate Middleton parents are planning to welcome refugees from Ukraine at their home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

The reports says Kate’s father Michael Middleton and mom Carole are considering plans to create an annexe at their £5 million home to host the Ukrainian refugees.

The couple have been in contact with the locals in their area about the plans.

The report, citing a source, claims “Bucklebury has housed a good number of refugees and Carole has been getting advice from villagers and seeking information about how the process has worked for others in the area.”

Carole is very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics

Angelina Jolie enjoys concert night with daughter Shiloh in Rome, see pics
Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon

Kate Middleton congratulates Novak Djokovic, Elena Rybakina for winning Wimbledon
Fans defend Amber Heard after Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop new album

Fans defend Amber Heard after Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop new album
Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya plans to direct an episode in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’
Sofia Vergara turns heads with her gorgeous appearance on 50th birthday

Sofia Vergara turns heads with her gorgeous appearance on 50th birthday

New footage shows Cardi B hitting a fan with microphone at concert

New footage shows Cardi B hitting a fan with microphone at concert
Britney Spears shares snaps with adorable baby following devastating miscarriage

Britney Spears shares snaps with adorable baby following devastating miscarriage

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with her latest stunning makeover

Jennifer Lopez drops jaws with her latest stunning makeover
Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard

Chris Pratt pens sweet tribute for Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard
Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle

Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly making peace over custody battle
Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

Liam Payne, Aliana Mawla call it quits just weeks after they started dating

Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’

Cameron Diaz makes shocking revelation: ‘I was a mule carrying drugs’

Latest

view all