SAG Awards 2026 live updates: Complete winners list

The Actor Awards 2026, the ceremony previously known as the SAG Awards, after the Screen Actors Guild voted to rebrand in November, are officially underway at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, with Kristen Bell returning as host for the second year running.
The show is airing live on Netflix from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
What makes this ceremony unlike any other on the awards season calendar is simple: every nominee and every winner is chosen exclusively by fellow actors.
No critics, no industry panels, just peers recognising peers.
One winner was confirmed well before the night began. Harrison Ford is receiving the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award in recognition of his 60-year career and his humanitarian work off screen, an honour previously given to Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Carol Burnett.
Read further for the full nominees list and keep refreshing as winners are announced throughout the evening.
Actor Awards 2026: Full Nominees List — Winners Updated Live
SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award
Harrison Ford
Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Hamnet (Focus Features)
Marty Supreme (A24)
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
Emma Stone — Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton — Sinners
Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
Paul Mescal — Hamnet
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A'zion — Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan — Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
F1 (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Landman (Paramount+)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Walton Goggins — The White Lotus
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Noah Wyle — The Pitt
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Britt Lower — Severance
Parker Posey — The White Lotus
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz — The Studio
Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson — A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen — The Studio
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathryn Hahn — The Studio
Catherine O'Hara — The Studio
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Jean Smart — Hacks
Kristen Wiig — Palm Royale
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper — Adolescence
Stephen Graham — Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Claire Danes — The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty — Adolescence
Sarah Snook — All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco — Adolescence
Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex
Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor (Disney+)
Landman (Paramount+)
The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
