SAG Awards 2026 live updates: Complete winners list

Nasir Arshad
March 02, 2026

The Actor Awards 2026, the ceremony previously known as the SAG Awards, after the Screen Actors Guild voted to rebrand in November, are officially underway at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, with Kristen Bell returning as host for the second year running. 

The show is airing live on Netflix from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

What makes this ceremony unlike any other on the awards season calendar is simple: every nominee and every winner is chosen exclusively by fellow actors. 

No critics, no industry panels, just peers recognising peers.

One winner was confirmed well before the night began. Harrison Ford is receiving the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award in recognition of his 60-year career and his humanitarian work off screen, an honour previously given to Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Carol Burnett. 

Read further for the full nominees list and keep refreshing as winners are announced throughout the evening.

Actor Awards 2026: Full Nominees List — Winners Updated Live

The Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) are happened at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, hosted by Kristen Bell. 

Here's the full nominees list by category, check back as winners are announced throughout the night.

SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

Harrison Ford

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Marty Supreme (A24)
  • One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Miles Caton — Sinners
  • Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal — Hamnet
  • Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Odessa A'zion — Marty Supreme
  • Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good
  • Amy Madigan — Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • F1 (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)
  • Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
  • One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Landman (Paramount+)
  • The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Severance (Apple TV+)
  • The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • The Bear (FX)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Studio (Apple TV+)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
  • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins — The White Lotus
  • Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
  • Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Britt Lower — Severance
  • Parker Posey — The White Lotus
  • Keri Russell — The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
  • Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz — The Studio
  • Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson — A Man on the Inside
  • Seth Rogen — The Studio
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kathryn Hahn — The Studio
  • Catherine O'Hara — The Studio
  • Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
  • Jean Smart — Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig — Palm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit
  • Owen Cooper — Adolescence
  • Stephen Graham — Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Claire Danes — The Beast in Me
  • Erin Doherty — Adolescence
  • Sarah Snook — All Her Fault
  • Christine Tremarco — Adolescence
  • Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • Andor (Disney+)
  • Landman (Paramount+)
  • The Last of Us (HBO Max)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)

Keep refreshing for live winner updates throughout the evening.

