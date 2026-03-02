SAG Awards 2026 live updates: Complete winners list

The Actor Awards 2026, the ceremony previously known as the SAG Awards, after the Screen Actors Guild voted to rebrand in November, are officially underway at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, with Kristen Bell returning as host for the second year running.

The show is airing live on Netflix from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

What makes this ceremony unlike any other on the awards season calendar is simple: every nominee and every winner is chosen exclusively by fellow actors.

No critics, no industry panels, just peers recognising peers.

One winner was confirmed well before the night began. Harrison Ford is receiving the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award in recognition of his 60-year career and his humanitarian work off screen, an honour previously given to Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Carol Burnett.

Read further for the full nominees list and keep refreshing as winners are announced throughout the evening.

SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award

Harrison Ford

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton — Sinners

Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Paul Mescal — Hamnet

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'zion — Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan — Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners

Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1 (Apple Original Films/Warner Bros.)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Landman (Paramount+)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown — Paradise

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Walton Goggins — The White Lotus

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower — Severance

Parker Posey — The White Lotus

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz — The Studio

Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson — A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen — The Studio

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn — The Studio

Catherine O'Hara — The Studio

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Kristen Wiig — Palm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper — Adolescence

Stephen Graham — Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes — The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty — Adolescence

Sarah Snook — All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco — Adolescence

Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor (Disney+)

Landman (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

