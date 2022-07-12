 
Amber Heard ‘caught’ in another lie by Johnny Depp’s lawyers?

Amber Heard has come under fire yet again for getting “caught in another lie” by Johnny Depp’s legal team.

Johnny Depp’s first chair in counsel, Ben Chew has pointed out this discrepancy in Amber Heard’s claims.

He addressed it while speaking of the ‘unlikely’ allegation regarding juror no. 15.

According to Yahoo, the memorandum presented to the court highlights, “In a rare moment of candour, Ms Heard admits that she was aware of the purported discrepancy in Juror 15’s birth year from the very start of trial because ‘Juror 15 …was clearly born later than 1945’.”

In light of that, “Ms. Hard therefore concedes she had more than enough time before the trial started, and during the six-week trial, when at least two alternates were available, to investigate and discover the alleged ‘new’ facts.”

“Clearly, Ms. Heard waived any right to allege ‘new’ facts she chose not to investigate for so long, much less to demand the extraordinary remedy of a mistrial.”

