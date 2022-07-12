PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

Commuters pass through a road flooded with rainwater in Karachi. — AFP/ File

PMD says rains will also hit Balochistan and South Punjab.

PMD warns of urban, flash floodings in Karachi and other cities.

Advises travellers, tourists to remain cautious during forecast period.

KARACHI: Following the first spell of monsoon rains in Sindh, which wreaked havoc on the provincial capital and brought life to a standstill due to the accumulation of water on the road, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of "heavy to very heavy" rains from July 14 to July 17.

The PMD, in a press release on Tuesday, informed the masses that "monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday)".

The PMD further said that rains will not only hit Sindh but will also be experienced in Balochistan and South Punjab.

"Under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, and Pasni from July 14 to 17."

It said that more intermittent rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur on July 13 to 15 with occasional intervals.



Expected urban, flash floodings

The PMD warned that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat from July 14 to 17.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala will likely be affected by urban flooding from July 13 to 14.

"Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of the Kithar Range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 14 to 16, and in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on July 13 and 14," the press release stated.

The PMD said that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period.

"Travellers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period."