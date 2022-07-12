 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Lahore: Domestic worker killed for eating food stored in refrigerator

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home in Chicago. — AFP
Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home in Chicago. — AFP

  • Employers torture two young domestic workers and kill one of them.
  • Three people, including a woman, arrested following incident.
  • Per police, young brothers worked in a house in Lahore's DHA.

LAHORE: In a very tragic incident, a young domestic worker was killed by his employers after they caught him eating food stored in the refrigerator, Geo News reported, citing the police. 

The employers tortured two of the young domestic workers for eating something from the fridge without permission. Following the incident, one of the boys succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police added that the two young brothers had been working in a house in Lahore's upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) for the past year. 

Related items

Following the murder, three accused, including a woman, have been arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway. 

According to the police, the phone number provided by the employers to the parents of the children was switched off, therefore, they could not get in touch with their kids.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to torturing the young boys and admitted that they were beaten up for eating from the refrigerator. 

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Dua Zahra's younger sister earnestly requests her to return home

WATCH: Dua Zahra's younger sister earnestly requests her to return home
Karachi man shoots furious qurbani bull on Eid ul Adha

Karachi man shoots furious qurbani bull on Eid ul Adha
Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad

Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad
Journalist Maira Hashmi clarifies why she slapped boy during live coverage

Journalist Maira Hashmi clarifies why she slapped boy during live coverage
PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

PMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' rains in Karachi from July 14 to 17

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy

WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan announces birth of baby boy
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab isolates himself after COVID-19 symptoms
Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Prolonged power outages hit Karachi after heavy rains submerge city

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches five-month high

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches five-month high
PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum

PM Shehbaz thwarted Imran Khan's conspiracy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Marriyum
PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz

PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz
PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait

PM Shehbaz emphasises need to strengthen cooperation with Kuwait

Latest

view all