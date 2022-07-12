 
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
Camila Cabello on how she maintains her emotions amid public breakup with Shawn Mendes

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

Camila Cabello recently revealed how she protected her emotions amid public breakup with Shawn Mendes last year.

“I just stay off the internet. I don’t look at what anyone says and wait for time to do its thing,” she said in her latest interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

The Crying in the Club hit-maker revealed that she had to deal with media glare post her split but she managed to maintain her emotions.

“It’s the same way I protect my emotions with everything else,” added the singer.

The Havana crooner also mentioned that she is not in a mood for “romantic relationships at the moment”, however, “she is opened for great friendships”.

Earlier, Mendes also took a break from tours so that he could focus on his mental health.

“I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself,” he wrote in his statement. 

