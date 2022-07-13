 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Zendaya scores historic Emmy nominations for ‘Euphoria’

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Euphoria star Zendaya has managed to make history once again with her role as Rue in the hit HBO series, this time after scoring another Leading Actress nomination at the Emmys!

As per Deadline, Zendaya’s record breaking nomination comes two years after she made history at the 2020 Emmys by winning her first award at 23, making her the youngest to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award.

Apart from her historic Leading Actress nod, Zendaya also managed to score two other nominations in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category, for her work on Elliot’s Song with composer Labrinth and songwriter Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, and the song I’m Tired, again with Labrinth and show creator Sam Levinson.

Zendaya is also not the only Euphoria star to score an Emmy nomination on Wednesday; actress Sydney Sweeney is also up for an award in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for Euphoria. 

