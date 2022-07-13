 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Queen ensures Boris honours list won't put her in 'difficult' spot

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Queen carefully monitors Boris Johnson's resignation as the Prime Minister.

The 96-year-old's private secretary Sir Edward Young is ensuring Johnson will vet all recommendations that are not suitable for the Palace via constant contact with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

A royal insider told the i newspaper: “Sir Edward is aware of the unusual circumstances around any resignation honours proposed by Mr Johnson and he has been assured that every effort will be made to avoid any embarrassment to her Majesty.”

As per the source, Sir Tom Scholar, permanent secretary at the treasury and chair of the Honours Committee, is “keeping a close eye” on any recommendations by Prime Minister.

The official added: "The key to any recommendations is that they do not put Her Majesty in a difficult position."

