Meghan Markle 'raised eyebrows' with Camilla over wedding request: 'Oh well'

Meghan Markle wedding request to Prince Charles raised eyebrows in the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was left unaccompanied by her ailing father Thomas Markle, asked her future father-in-law to walk her down the aisle to marry Harry.

Speaking of the shocking incident, royal expert Neil Sean reveals Charles' wife Camilla's thoughts.

Mr Sean said: "We now all know, thanks to the world stage, Prince Charles was asked by his younger son if he wouldn't mind escorting his wife-to-be Meghan Markle down the famous aisle at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

"He [Charles] was delighted, couldn't believe it and [was] said [to be] absolutely honoured and thrilled."



Mr Sean then added that Charles "then met with Meghan", who requested that he meet her halfway down the aisle.

The world realised Meghan was "going to be difficult" says Mr Sean, and her request "raised eyebrows" from Camilla.

Meghan "wanted the focus to be on her" and for "the world's cameras to let us see that she was a strong independent woman and of course, doing things her own way".

He added: "According to a good source, and as ever allegedly, it appears that when Prince Charles bought this up with his youngest son, he [Harry] said 'oh well, that Meghan".

He concluded: "But as you can see now, and as Prince Charles is looking back over that particular period, he should have known exactly what was around the corner".