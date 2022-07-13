 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Imran Khan established GPEC, the Gogi-Pinky economic corridor: Maryam

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a jalsa in Layyah ahead of by-polls in Punjab on July 13, 2022. — Twitter/@pmln_org
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a jalsa in Layyah ahead of by-polls in Punjab on July 13, 2022. — Twitter/@pmln_org

  • Maryam says Imran Khan was only focused on converting his residence into “Money Gala”.
  • "Good days are coming," she tells the people of Punjab.
  • She adds, "I will not sit peacefully until people of Layyah are living a peaceful life.”

LAYYAH: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday said "fitna" Khan [Imran Khan] established "GPEC — the Gogi-Pinky economic corridor", adding that he kept on robbing Punjab through his family.

Addressing a jalsa in Layyah ahead of the by-polls in 20 constituencies of Punjab, scheduled to be held on July 17, Maryam said that Khan was only focused on converting his residence Bani Gala into “Money Gala”.

She accused Farah Khan — a close aide of former first lady Bushra Bibi — of destroying Punjab. “Imran Khan, now you will have to cry because it is payback time. The people of Pakistan were crying when you were in power,” she said, adding that the nation knows who is to be held accountable for creating a mess in the country.

Regarding the news that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to submit a summary regarding reducing the price of petroleum products in line with a decline in the international market, Maryam said: “Good days are coming.”

The PML-N leader announced that no electricity bills will be received by all those people who consume less than 100 units of electricity.

“I will not sit peacefully until people of Layyah are living a peaceful life,” she said, adding that inflation will now reduce.

Commenting on the upcoming elections, she asserted that "lions will roar on July 17 in Punjab as PML-N will contest against rising inflation brought by a jackal."

