Lea Michele dedicates heartfelt post for late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his death anniversary

American actor Lea Michele dedicated a special post for her late ex-boyfriend Cory Monteith on his ninth death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram, the Glee star posted a photo via Instagram Story Wednesday of herself and Monteith filming an episode of Glee in New York City in 2011.

The pair, who played Rachel Berry and Finn Hudson on the FOX hit, show affection for each other in the snap.

In the adorable photo, Monteith, then 28, is dressed in a tux, while Michele carries a mixed bouquet of flowers that pops against her gorgeous blue dress.

She kept the tribute simple, with a single heart emoji below the photo.

Michele dated Monteith off-screen from 2012 until he died unexpectedly on July 13, 2013, at the age of 31.

She has been married to Zandy Reich since 2019, and the couple welcomed her son Ever Leo in August 2020.