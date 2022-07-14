 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Kate Middleton hit with tragedy after close friend’s untimely death

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Kate Middleton on Wednesday was struck with tragic news about her close friend and pregnancy guide, Christine Hill, passing away, reported Express UK.

It in understood that both Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will be saddened by the news, as Christine served as a big part of their very first pregnancy with their eldest child, Prince George, the future King.

A spokesman for Christine, an obstetric physiotherapist, also confirmed the sad news, saying: “She will be achingly missed. Her feisty, amusing, straightforward demeanour won her many friends.”

Kate reportedly took one-on-one antenatal classes with Christine in 2013 at her home near the Thames in London, and Prince William also reportedly attended one such session with his wife.

Earlier, Christine even described the royal duo as a ‘very strong team’ in a chat with The Telegraph, saying: “Duchess Kate is a delightful girl… What you see is what you get.” 

