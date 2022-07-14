Former boyfriend extols Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is once again dating Ben Affleck after parting her ways with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The "On the floor" singer deleted all pictures with Alex from Instagram after their break up.

Her former boyfriend recently opened up about their relationship in a recent interview.

But he has all good things to say about his ex girlfriend.

"Look, we had a great time," he said on Wednesday's episode of iHeartRadio's The Martha Stewart Podcast. "More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do."

The former baseball star and singer-actress began dating in early 2017, and they were known as much for integrating their families — she has twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and he shares two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — as for their public displays of affection. After more than two years of dating, they announced their engagement in March 20.

"Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day," Rodriguez said. "She's the most talented human being I've ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."

He said his post-J.Lo life is all about his two teens.