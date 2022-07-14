 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate reunion with Sussexes in US 'not possbile': Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Prince William, Kate reunion with Sussexes in US not possbile: Heres Why
Prince William, Kate reunion with Sussexes in US 'not possbile': Here's Why

Prince William and Kate Middleton will steer clear of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upon their arrival in the US.

The future King and Queen, who are expected to host this year's edition of Earthshot Prize across the pond, will have a 'packed' schedule, helping them avoid the Sussexes.

Royal expert Neil Sean shares on his YouTube channel: "When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place.

"You can arrange to meet anywhere but sadly that will not be possible.

"They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits. Very nice and regally put.

"This all centres upon the fact that William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah," he noted.

The last time the four of them met was at Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the UK.

More From Entertainment:

Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys

Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2
Shakira offers multimillion separation deal, Gerard Pique refuses: Report

Shakira offers multimillion separation deal, Gerard Pique refuses: Report
Amber Heard accused of ‘willful malice’ against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of ‘willful malice’ against Johnny Depp
Fans in rage as 2022 Emmys snub ‘Stranger Things’ stars Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown

Fans in rage as 2022 Emmys snub ‘Stranger Things’ stars Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown
Prince George ‘refuses’ Prince William’s ‘gentle parenting’ at Wimbledon

Prince George ‘refuses’ Prince William’s ‘gentle parenting’ at Wimbledon
Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up
Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’

Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’
Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins

Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins
BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch

BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch
Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having Tristan Thompson’s kid despite scandal

Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having Tristan Thompson’s kid despite scandal

Latest

view all