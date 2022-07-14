Prince William, Kate reunion with Sussexes in US 'not possbile': Here's Why

Prince William and Kate Middleton will steer clear of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upon their arrival in the US.

The future King and Queen, who are expected to host this year's edition of Earthshot Prize across the pond, will have a 'packed' schedule, helping them avoid the Sussexes.

Royal expert Neil Sean shares on his YouTube channel: "When you think about it, both in the same country and away from prying eyes because it's a little bit easier to get away from the media over there because it's such a vast place.

"You can arrange to meet anywhere but sadly that will not be possible.

"They're planning a packed schedule with no private time for visits. Very nice and regally put.



"This all centres upon the fact that William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah," he noted.

The last time the four of them met was at Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the UK.