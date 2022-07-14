 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlene 'surprises' tourists with unexpected arrival at Monaco Palace

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

 
Princess Charlene surprises tourists with unexpected arrival at Monaco Palace
Princess Charlene 'surprises' tourists with unexpected arrival at Monaco Palace

Princess Charlene caught her admirers by surprise after unexpectedly appearing in one of the tourist sessions.

The 44-year-old during her visit to the principality's royal residence stopped to greet the visitors.

Charlene also engaged in hugs and posed for pictures before seeing newly displayed treasures around the palace.

The mother-of-two was previously spotted at the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival last month along with husband Prince Albert of Monaco.

More From Entertainment:

Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir

Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir
Cardi B doesn’t want to spoil her kids while she gifts daughter $50K cash

Cardi B doesn’t want to spoil her kids while she gifts daughter $50K cash
Royal family never welcomed Duchess Camilla 'common children' from first marriage

Royal family never welcomed Duchess Camilla 'common children' from first marriage
Kim Kardashian ripped for her 'tone deaf' comments on beauty standard

Kim Kardashian ripped for her 'tone deaf' comments on beauty standard
Firm ‘intervened in desperate’ ploy to ‘delay’ Prince Harry’s memoir?

Firm ‘intervened in desperate’ ploy to ‘delay’ Prince Harry’s memoir?
Kim Kardashian not ready for baby while Pete Davidson wants to embrace fatherhood

Kim Kardashian not ready for baby while Pete Davidson wants to embrace fatherhood

Meghan Markle unlocking 'unparalleled stardom' with lucrative deals: Expert

Meghan Markle unlocking 'unparalleled stardom' with lucrative deals: Expert
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty
Prince William, Kate Middleton board private helicopter for summer vacay: pics

Prince William, Kate Middleton board private helicopter for summer vacay: pics
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial documentary explores social media impact on public

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial documentary explores social media impact on public
Jamie Lee Curtis reveals ‘embarrassing assumptions’ about Ana de Armas

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals ‘embarrassing assumptions’ about Ana de Armas
Prince Harry ‘won’t hold back’ with ‘things that shaped him’ in memoir

Prince Harry ‘won’t hold back’ with ‘things that shaped him’ in memoir

Latest

view all