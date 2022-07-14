Prince George ‘refuses’ Prince William’s ‘gentle parenting’ at Wimbledon

File Footage

Prince George has seemingly ‘shut down’ his father’s attempts at consoling his ‘hot’ weather moment by a blatant refusal.



Royal commentator Neil Sean made this observation on YouTube only recently.

He started by telling viewers, “Prince William did allow the fact that he wanted to allow his eldest son Prince George to take his jacket off but he didn't want to.” (sic)

“He liked to follow suit about what his father is doing. To all those saying, it's unfair, he's an eight-year-old boy. This is tradition. This is what George will have to get used to.”

The Wimbledon event was a 'treat' for Prince George, as he was accompanied by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Djokovic even made an entrance at the VIP area of the All England Club.

Prince George even had a public opportunity to hand over the men’s trophy and kept tilting his head to ‘get a better look’ according to eyewitnesses.

It was then that he received his second instruction from dad Prince William “not to drop” it.