 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira offers multimillion separation deal, Gerard Pique refuses: Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

File Footage 

Shakira has offered a generous offer to Gerard Pique as they try to settle the terms of their splits, however, the footballer has rejected the proposal.

The Waka Waka hit-maker’s team has drafted a “spectacular multi-million” offer according to the YouTube show Chisme No Like as per Spanish media outlet Marca.

The Barcelona star’s team is said to be working on a counter proposal after he turned down his ex-girlfriend’s separation deal.

The Colombian singer has offered to take full responsibility of the couple’s kids, Sasha and Milan, as she plans to take them to Miami afterwards.

As per the outlet, the 45-year-old suggested that the sports star would not have any financial responsibility towards the children.

The mother-of-two even offered to finance his visits to Miami five times a year in first class and said that the kids would spend the summer with their dad.

Shakira’s generous offer does not end here as she has offered to cover 20% Pique’s debt - some $2.5 million - that he has run up due to legal issues in Spain.

The former power couple announced their shocking split last month and has been fighting over their kids’ custody ever since.

More From Entertainment:

Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys

Find out why Dwayne Johnson turned down the offer to host Emmys

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2

Khloe Kardashian ex Tristan Thompson posts about ‘happiness’ amid baby no 2
Amber Heard accused of ‘willful malice’ against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of ‘willful malice’ against Johnny Depp
Fans in rage as 2022 Emmys snub ‘Stranger Things’ stars Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown

Fans in rage as 2022 Emmys snub ‘Stranger Things’ stars Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown
Prince George ‘refuses’ Prince William’s ‘gentle parenting’ at Wimbledon

Prince George ‘refuses’ Prince William’s ‘gentle parenting’ at Wimbledon
Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

Bradley Cooper briefly dated THIS actress before Huma Abedin romance, deets inside

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up

Zendaya vows to never cook again after getting index finger stitched up
Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’

Ryan Gosling not a fan of ‘Barbie’ Ken: ‘It’s not what you think it is’
Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins

Queen Elizabeth ‘threatened’ by multiple Palace break ins
BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch

BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser video for solo single ‘Arson’: Watch
Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having Tristan Thompson’s kid despite scandal

Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having Tristan Thompson’s kid despite scandal
Camilla wants 'hand of friendship' from both Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Camilla wants 'hand of friendship' from both Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all