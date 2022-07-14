 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Jury throws shade at Amber Heard dumb lawyers?
Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

Amber Heard faced another setback on July 13 when Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate rejected the actor’s motion for a new trial.

The judge in the filing wrote, “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict” before adding that Heard "does not allege juror fifteen’s inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way."

“The only evidence before this court is that the juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury,” Judge Azcarate continued.

Reacting to the legal documents, netizens appeared glad about the judge’s decision as one Twitter user lauded the jury’s ‘shade’ at the Aquaman star’s lawyers who have been dubbed ‘dumb’ by fans.

"I loved the shade at the end ‘the only evidence before this court is that this juror and all the jurors followed their oaths, the court's instructions and orders’. AKA the jurors did NOT use social media as AH and EB stated,” one fan wrote.

Jury throws shade at Amber Heard dumb lawyers?

"I read over these legal docs and came away with the conclusion that AH's legal team must not be very bright. At least one if not all should have known the law as stated. At this point, I have to wonder if they aren't just in it for the money,” read another tweet.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot

Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot
‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note
Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis

Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis
Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’

Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’
Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen

Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen
Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter

Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter
Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics

Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics
Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir

Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still ‘public pariahs’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still ‘public pariahs’: report
Cardi B doesn’t want to spoil her kids while she gifts daughter $50K cash

Cardi B doesn’t want to spoil her kids while she gifts daughter $50K cash

Latest

view all