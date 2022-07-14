Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

Amber Heard faced another setback on July 13 when Fairfax Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate rejected the actor’s motion for a new trial.

The judge in the filing wrote, “The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict” before adding that Heard "does not allege juror fifteen’s inclusion on the jury prejudiced her in any way."

“The only evidence before this court is that the juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the court’s instructions, and orders. This court is bound by the competent decision of the jury,” Judge Azcarate continued.

Reacting to the legal documents, netizens appeared glad about the judge’s decision as one Twitter user lauded the jury’s ‘shade’ at the Aquaman star’s lawyers who have been dubbed ‘dumb’ by fans.

"I loved the shade at the end ‘the only evidence before this court is that this juror and all the jurors followed their oaths, the court's instructions and orders’. AKA the jurors did NOT use social media as AH and EB stated,” one fan wrote.

"I read over these legal docs and came away with the conclusion that AH's legal team must not be very bright. At least one if not all should have known the law as stated. At this point, I have to wonder if they aren't just in it for the money,” read another tweet.