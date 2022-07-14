Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen

A body language expert rexnelty weighed in on the difference between Kate Middleton’s ‘long lasting’ grin and Meghan Markle’s emotional smile.

During her conversation with Express.co.uk, Judi James said, “With Meghan and Kate we have two of the most beautiful smiles on the planet.

"In terms of sheer beauty and aesthetics they are quite similar,” she continued. "Both tend to perform symmetric mouth smiles with an even baring of the upper line of teeth."

"Their cheeks are raised and rounded and the smile is reflected in their eyes, which makes a smile look congruent and therefore authentic."

The expert continued, "Any subtle differences in their smiles will tend to reflect their lives and careers.

"Meghan’s smile shows more emotional variation and includes some stunningly communicative eye expressions."

"Her eye expressions show an amazing range that would help people feel closer to her and maybe more understanding of her personality,” Judi suggested.

"We can sometimes see an excited eye expression as she smiles, or the very loving expression she throws at Harry, and then there will be a head-tilt smile that maybe shows her fun side."

On the other hand, the Duchess of Cambridge’s smile has ‘little variation, making it one that works well for her future role as Queen’.

"When she has changed her public smile range recently she has added a nose-wrinkling, open mouthed smile/laugh, but her signature smile tends to be one that is long-lasting for all those royal meet-and-greets,” the expert said.