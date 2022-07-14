158 BRT buses to be sold to pvt company in just Rs288 and Rs144

 
pakistan
Buses are seen parked at a terminal of the newly-built Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a rapid bus transit system running along an east-west corridor, during a test-run in Peshawar on August 5, 2020. — AFP/File
  • CEO Trans Peshawar Fayyaz Khan says buses used for 12 years will be given to private company. 
  • KP government bought 158 ​​BRT buses for Rs4.23 billion. 
  • Original price of single bus is Rs40 million. 

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital city will be handed over to a private company at extremely low prices after 10 years. 

Chief Executive Officer Trans Peshawar Fayyaz Khan told Geo News that the buses that have been used for 12 years or have covered about 1.2 million kilometres will be given to the private company as this was a part of the agreement. He added that this will not affect the government in any way.

The company will buy the 18-metre-long bus for just Rs288 while the 12-metre-long one for just Rs144. The original price of a single bus is Rs40 million. 

The agreement between the private company and Trans Peshawar took place two years ago, according to which the buses will be handed over to the company after 12 years. 

The KP government bought 158 ​​BRT buses for Rs4.23 billion. 

According to international standards, there is a fixed period during which the buses can be operated. 

