Friday Jul 15 2022
Hugh Grant likely to play Prince Andrew in new film

Friday Jul 15, 2022

British actor Hugh Grant is likely to play Prince Andrew in an upcoming film about how the BBC obtained the bombshell interview with the Queen's second son.

Prince Andrew spoke about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the BBC interview.

According to Deadline, acclaimed Your Honor screenwriter Peter Moffat is writing the screenplay for the film titled Scoop.

The news is likely to upset Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the Royal Family.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal privillages and military titles after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a minor.

