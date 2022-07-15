 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen regards Kate Middleton a 'safe pair of hands' for future of monarchy

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Queen regards Kate Middleton a safe pair of hands for future of monarchy
Queen regards Kate Middleton a 'safe pair of hands' for future of monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II deeply 'trusts' Kate Middleton with the future of the royal family.

Majesty magazine's managing editor Joe Little recently spoke about the relationship between Kate and the 96-year-old on Royally US.

Mr Little said that the Queen "very much regards" Kate as a "safe pair of hands".

He added: "She's been a member of the Royal Family for 10 years now", although she was "very much on the scene for quite a few years prior to that.

"[It] was well documented [that] Kate and William were living together for quite some time, which in itself, was quite revolutionary".

Mr Little continued: "I think given that all that's gone on in the past few years within the Royal Family, in terms of all the fallouts and the debacle of the Duke of York and then the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen has great trust in Kate".

Speaking further on Kate receiving Royal Family Order in 2017, the expert added: "It's something that's only given to female members of the Royal Family who have been around for quite some time and are deemed to be of great support to the Queen.

"So not every female member of the Royal family got it, but Kate now has."

He concluded: "So, I would say that the Queen has great trust in the future Prince and Princess of Wales as William and Catherine will be one day.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian watches Travis Barker return to stage after health scare

Kourtney Kardashian watches Travis Barker return to stage after health scare
The Beckhams’ docuseries for Netflix will be helmed by Fisher Stevens, report

The Beckhams’ docuseries for Netflix will be helmed by Fisher Stevens, report
Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break

Tunisia music festival returns after Covid break
Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35

Hilaria Baldwin explains what’s it’s like to be pregnant after 35
Britney Spears receives criticism over her remarks on people of Hollywood

Britney Spears receives criticism over her remarks on people of Hollywood
Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare

Travis Barker sets stage on fire with first surprise performance after health scare
Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview

Oprah Winfrey gave THIS advice to Harry, Meghan before interview
Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian

Kanye West in legal trouble as Pete ‘100 percent’ ready to marry Kim Kardashian
Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’

Constance Wu makes shocking revelation: ‘Blight on the community’
Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures

Ivanka Trump remembers late mother Ivana in heartfelt note, posts childhood pictures
‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’

‘Restful’ Prince Harry ready to ‘bear the dreadful’ past: ‘Fed up!’
BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

BTS’ Jungkook steals the show at J-Hope’s album release party: Watch

Latest

view all