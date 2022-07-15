Ahead of by-polls, two injured as PML-N office 'attacked' in Lahore

A PML-N office was vandalised while two party workers were injured when several people stormed it Thursday night, PML-N candidate Nazir Chohan has alleged.

Chohan, the PTI dissident who was elected as an MPA from Lahore's PP-167 constituency in 2018, was de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan for defection after he and 24 other PTI members voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election in April.

He is now contesting in the same constituency on a PML-N ticket in the by-elections that will be held on July 17 (Sunday).

Describing how the events unfolded, Chohan said "eight to 10 people targeted the office" near the city's Hamdard Chowk. "The attackers broke the windows of my office," Chohan said, adding that two workers were injured in the incident.

Footage aired by broadcasters showed broken glass scattered across the floor and a location that appeared to have been ransacked.

Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazeer blamed PTI for the attack.

"Miscreants who attended a PTI rally attacked Chohan's office," the lawmaker alleged.

He added that the injured were taken to hospital and the police had reached Chohan's office.



"The suspects will be arrested with the help of CCTV footage," Nazeer said.