Investigation officer suppressing key facts: lawyer of Dua Zahra father

Dua, 15, (R) and 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed (L). — Screengrab via Geo News

Dua Zahra's father's lawyer Jibran Nasir has claimed that the investigation officer in the high profile case has been continuously supressing key facts revealed during the probe that should have been looked into from the first day.



Dua, 15, had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

The family of the teenager has been employing their best efforts to acquire her custody and has filed multiple cases in court, claiming that their daughter was kidnapped by Zaheer as she was a “minor” and could not have gotten married due to her age.

Taking to Twitter, the lawyer said that his client, Mehdi Kazmi, has moved multiple pleas in which they have asserted that the girl didn't travel to Lahore alone or all by herself but was transported there by the accused, but that but by not investigating the facts properly, the police is further damaging the people's trust.

"I.O. is continuing to suppress key facts of #DuaZahra case which should've been investigated on day one. We've moved multiple applications with Police asserting the child didn't go to Lahore alone but was taken by accused. Police itself is denting an already fragile public trust," Jibran wrote.

Jibran went on to say that they also have communicated all their concerns and reservations about the probe to the investigations additional inspector-general and requested to change the IO. He said that he even met the Sindh inspector-general of police, but the absence of any action is casting doubts on police leadership.

"All our concerns regarding investigation have been regularly & formally communicated to AIG Investigations Sindh along with multiple requests to change I.O. Also personally met IGP Sindh with concerns/requests. But Police refusal to budge is only inviting doubts about leadership," he added.