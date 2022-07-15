 
Friday Jul 15 2022
Demi Lovato reveals how she gets wounded by a 'crystal'

Demi Lovato reveals how she gets wounded by a ‘crystal’
Demi Lovato reveals how she gets wounded by a ‘crystal’

Demi Lovato has recently been successful in covering her forehead cut under a “sleek brown wig with bangs” as she prepared to record an episode of Jimmey Kimmel Live show on Thursday.

Reportedly, Demi revealed how she got this injury on her face during the show.

“I have, like, this, literally an amethyst that is about this tall. Well, it’s just really heavy, and there’s pieces that are sharp. Anyways, I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst, and I hit my head, and I had to get three stitches last night in my face,” she explained.

According to Daily Mail, the Skin of My Teeth crooner, showed off a bloody gash above her left eyebrow to her more than 3.7 million followers in a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday night.

Demi captioned the post, “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???”

However, the facial injury incurred by a crystal and later stitched, was not visible at all under a wig.

Interestingly, the Sorry Not Sorry hit-maker looked stunning in a black leather jacket with matching pants and a white as well as red t-shirt.

Moreover, the singer accessorised her look with silver nose ring and chains whereas for make-up, she went for a bright red lipstick and fake lashes.

Meanwhile, Demi is working on her new music album, which is scheduled to release on August 19.

See the Instagram post here:


