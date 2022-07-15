 
Friday Jul 15 2022
Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Eva Mendes recently admitted that she wanted her daughters to be “bored” this summer.

According to Independent, Mendes, who shares her two kids with her long-time partner Ryan Gosling, opened up about her summer plans where she also revealed that she and her daughter went to London to spend some time with Gosling.

“When we were in London, we went from musical to musical taking advantage of being back in the theater, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle — I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did,” she said.

Mendes went on to add, “And now I feel like it's time to bring boredom back. I'm bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well.”

Speaking about boredom and how it would impact her kids, the actress explained, “I really feel like when we are bored, not stimulated by a phone, or an iPad, or computer or television — that's when ideas come in.”

“Sometimes it is fun, sometimes it's dangerous, and sometimes it's enlightening. I really want it to be the summer of boredom,” she concluded.

