'Not married, no rings': Sushmita Sen speaks up on her relationship status with Lalit Modi

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is clarifying her relationship status with Lalit Modi in an Instagram post.

After Lalit made his relationship status Insta and Twitter official with the glam queen, the latter finally reacted to the new development in her life.

On July 15, Sushmita posted a photo with her two daughters, Renee and Alisah in her clarification note, which didn't include Lalit.

She wrote, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED NO RINGS Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always and for those who don’t it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."



On July 14, Lalit Modi shared an array of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they are dating.

Posting the photos, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER.”