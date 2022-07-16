SHOs ordered to seize weapons in 4 Lahore constituencies

The weapons would be kept in the police station for a few days, according to police officials. -Reuters/File

LAHORE: The SHOs of the 22 police stations in the four constituencies of the provincial capital have been given the authority to seize weapons from those who may cause disruptions during by-elections scheduled on July 17 (Sunday).

The Election Commission and the police have made a major decision to keep the by-elections peaceful, and the Lahore Police have given the SHOs the authority to confiscate weapons.

The police have written to the district administration requesting information on residents of the four constituencies who hold weapons permits. The weapons would be kept in the police station for a few days, according to police officials.

According to police officials, the decision to confiscate the weapons was made to protect the citizens.



Security and traffic flow

Meanwhile, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Capital City Police Officer Lahore, has stated that Lahore police, in collaboration with district administration, has finalised all logistics, traffic, and security arrangements in all four constituencies of the provincial metropolis to ensure the safety of voters and presiding staff during the upcoming by-elections.



Kamyana said that the security for the by-elections would be comprehensive and the Election Commission's code of conduct would be enforced fully on the voting day.

He said that there would be no compromise on law and order and the protection of citizens. He warned that immediate action would be taken on the violation of Section 144 for the carrying and display of weapons.

CCPO Lahore further said that to ensure security at the polling stations and important points on election day, the strength has been increased to 9,000.

As many as 900 teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Force will patrol around the polling stations in shifts. Anti-Riot Force personnel will also ensure law and order. Special police pickets have also been set up and made active around the polling stations, as no one will be allowed to enter the polling stations without checking.

A successful rehearsal has also been done to countercheck all the security arrangements. He said that in the first phase, Lahore Police would ensure the safe delivery of polling materials to the polling stations.

The CCPO directed the SPs and officers concerned to regularly inspect their respective constituencies, polling buildings, polling stations, and special pickets and brief the deputed personnel regarding the sensitivity of their assignment.

Kamyana directed that the officers posted on election duty should be highly alert and not leave their duty points till the completion of the election process.