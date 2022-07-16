 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry should 'close his mouth' and get 'privacy he wanted': Britons

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Prince Harry should close his mouth and get privacy he wanted: Britons
Prince Harry should 'close his mouth' and get 'privacy he wanted': Britons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being mocked for their delusional capabilities ahead of releasing the book.

While it is conjectured that the Duke of Sussex's upcoming book has been released delayed, Britons are reacting strongly to the rumours, asking the estranged Prince to not release the bombshell book at all.

In a survey conducted by Express.co.uk, readers noted: “I wouldn't read it if it was gifted to me.”

And USALady said: “Harry and Meghan believe they are actually important and their personal views matter.

“They should close their mouths and go find the privacy they claimed they wanted.”

Meanwhile, a royal insider told The Sun last week: “If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay. Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles.”

A spokeswoman for Harry's publisher, said: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.”

More From Entertainment:

After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time

After pandemic debut, K-pop stars aespa rub shoulders with fans for first time
'Booked, blessed and busy': Lizzo returns

'Booked, blessed and busy': Lizzo returns
Maria Sharapova welcomes first child with Prince William's friend

Maria Sharapova welcomes first child with Prince William's friend

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez introduces boyfriend to him in Prague

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez introduces boyfriend to him in Prague

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Meghan's absence from Philip's funeral revealed

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Meghan's absence from Philip's funeral revealed

Hugh Grant reacts to report about playing Prince Andrew in new film

Hugh Grant reacts to report about playing Prince Andrew in new film

Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Kim Kardashian shares special moment with daughters in sweet post

Kim Kardashian shares special moment with daughters in sweet post
Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman

Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman
Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos
Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview

Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview
Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Latest

view all